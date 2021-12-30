Congress delegation that met election commission not authorised: UP Cong chief seeks another meeting

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu.

Election Commission officials are on a visit to Lucknow to take stock of poll preparedness

On Wednesday, Lallu wrote a letter to commission seeking time for a meeting on Thursday

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu has written to the Election Commission claiming the party delegation that met the panel on Tuesday was "not authorized" and sought time for another meeting to put forth its views on holding free and fair polls.

A three-member Congress delegation had on Tuesday met the Election Commission members who are on a visit to Lucknow to take stock of the state's poll preparedness over the next few days.

As part of its review of the Uttar Pradesh poll preparedness, the poll panel held a series of meetings with the representatives of various political parties which raised their specific poll-related demands and concerns.

On Wednesday, Lallu wrote a letter to the commission, saying that the earlier delegation was "not authorized" and demanded time for a meeting on Thursday.

"We want to bring to your knowledge that the delegation of Indian National Congress that met you on Tuesday was not authorized.

"On December 30, the authorized delegation comprising me, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, ex-MP Pramod Tiwari and Naseemudin Siddiqui, following all Covid guidelines, want to give suggestions about holding of free, fair and timely elections. Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you," he wrote in the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

One of the three Congress leaders who met the Commission earlier said on condition of anonymity that they were sent for the meeting by the general secretary (organization) Dinesh Singh.

"We had gone after being instructed. We do not know what transpired later," he said.

The three leaders who met the poll panel on Tuesday were Onkarnath Singh, Virendra Madan and Mohd Anas Khan.

