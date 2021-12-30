UP Election 2022: Polling as scheduled, doorstep voting, timings extended by an hour - Top announcements by EC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Elections 2022: Voting time extended by an hour, during polls, to be held from 8am to 6pm, says EC

In order to ensure that all the Covid protocols are followed properly, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday announced that voting timings has been increased by an hour during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling. All major political parties in Uttar Pradesh have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) not to delay the 2022 assembly polls in the state, following concerns over the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who was on a 3-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, along with Election Commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey and other senior officers of the ECI held meetings with representatives of national and recognised political parties in Lucknow on Tuesday, held a presser in Lucknow. He visited the poll-bound state to assess the ground situation.

Election Commission Press conference top points:

Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID19 protocols

Provision will be made for elderly people to cast their vote from home.

Voting timings to be increased by an hour. Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling for upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Covid protocols to be followed strictly at every booth. Thermal scanner, mask, sanitiser will be provided. Social distancing will be maintained.

VVPATs to be installed at all voting booths. Live webcasting facilities will be available at around 1 lakh voting booths to ensure transparency in election process

61% voter turnout was recorded in 2017 UP assembly elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, voter turnout in UP was 59%. It a matter of worry why voting percentage is less in the state where there is high political awareness among people

