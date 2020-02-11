Tuesday, February 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
Delhi Election Result 2020
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Chhatarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Chhatarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Election 2020: The Chhatarpur constituency is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. The counting of votes on Chhatarpur constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2020 8:18 IST
Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Chhatarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Chhatarpur Constituency Result LIVE 

Delhi Election 2020: The Chhatarpur constituency is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. The counting of votes on Chhatarpur constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

The AAP has re-nominated Kartar Singh Tanwar to contest the seat, while Brahm Singh Tanwar will fight on a BJP ticket. The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Satish Lohia as its candidate.

In 2015, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the AAP won the election. In 2008 polls, Congress's Balram Tanwar had won the seat. In 2013, BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar won the seat. 

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result

 
Parties and coalitions Popular vote Seats
Votes % ±pp Contested Won +/− %
  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 48,78,397 54.3 Increase24.8 70 67 Increase39 95.7
  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 28,90,485 32.2 Decrease0.8 69 3 Decrease28 4.2
  Indian National Congress (INC) 8,66,814 9.7 Decrease14.9 70 0 Decrease8 0.0
  Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 117,093 1.3 Decrease4.1 70 0 Steady 0.0
  Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) 54,464 0.6 Steady 2 0 Steady 0.0
  Independents (IND) 47,623 0.5 Decrease2.4 222 0 Decrease1 0.0
  Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) 44,880 0.5 Decrease0.5 1 0 Decrease1 0.0
Other parties and candidates 42,589 0.5 Decrease2.1 376 0 Steady 0.0
None of the Above (NOTA) 35,924 0.4 Steady

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News