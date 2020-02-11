Delhi Assembly Election 2020: Chhatarpur Constituency Result LIVE

Delhi Election 2020: The Chhatarpur constituency is a mix of urban villages, posh farmhouses, unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters. The counting of votes on Chhatarpur constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon.

The AAP has re-nominated Kartar Singh Tanwar to contest the seat, while Brahm Singh Tanwar will fight on a BJP ticket. The Congress, on the other hand, has fielded Satish Lohia as its candidate.

In 2015, Kartar Singh Tanwar of the AAP won the election. In 2008 polls, Congress's Balram Tanwar had won the seat. In 2013, BJP's Brahm Singh Tanwar won the seat.

Delhi Assembly Election 2015 Result