Chakradharpur constituency result live updates

Chakradharpur constituency result: Lakshman Gilua is leading

Chakradharpur is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand and is part of the Kolhan division. Chakradharpur is part of 10. Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency.

This Semi-Urban (Scheduled Tribes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.76% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 35.29%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%.

For the upcoming election, BJP has nominated Gurucharan Nayak while the JMM has nominated Joba Manjhi.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 6 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Shashibhushan Samad of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 26448 votes which was 21.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 52.37% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 290 votes which was 0.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 28.14% in 2009 in the seat.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.