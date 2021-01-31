Image Source : FILE/PTI "...BJP won't get votes in those seats": Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that the areas dominated by Miya Muslims will not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in assembly polls.

"Miya Muslims won't vote for us (BJP), I am saying this on the basis of experience, they didn't vote for us in Panchayat and 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP will not get votes in seats that are in their hands, while other seats are ours," Sarma told reporters on Saturday.

#WATCH | "Miya Muslims don't vote for us (BJP), I'm saying this on the basis of experience,they didn't vote us in Panchayat & 2014 Lok Sabha polls. BJP will not get votes in seats that are in their hands,while other seats are our..."said Assam Minister HB Sarma in Assamese (30.1) pic.twitter.com/uGLSgkD1iG — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

The elections are likely to be held in the state around April-May.

Last Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah pitching for another term for a BJP-led government in Assam to "safeguard" the interests of the state. He said that the Congress-AIUDF combine would open "all gates" to infiltrators if voted to power.

The Congress has formed a "grand alliance" with the AIUDF, CPI, CPI(M), CPI(ML), and the Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) for the elections to the 126-member assembly.

The BJP had come to power in the state for the first time in 2016, ending the 15-year long uninterrupted reign of the Congress.