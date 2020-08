Image Source : FILE BJP names former Gorakhpur MLA Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for Rajya Sabha polls in UP

The BJP on Tuesday fielded Jai Prakash Nishad as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh. The seat fell vacant following the demise of Samajwadi Party MP Beni Prasad Verma.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on August 24. Nishad is a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who joined the BJP a few years ago.

He looks after the party work in Gorakhpur, the home district of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With PTI inputs)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage