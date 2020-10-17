Image Source : ANI Bihar elections: Mahagathbandhan releases manifesto; 10 lakh jobs, farm loan waiver, and more

The Mahagathbandhan alliance - the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress and Left parties - on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election in Bihar. From 10 lakh jobs to farm loan waivers, the manifesto has a plenty of promises. The manifesto was released by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav while Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shaktisinh Gohil were also present at the press meet among other leaders.

The 243 member-assembly of Bihar will go to polls in three phases - October 28, November 3, November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

THE MAHAGATHBANDHAN MANIFESTO

'Will provide 10 lakh jobs'

One of the major points in the common minimum programme document is the promise of providing jobs to about 10 lakh youth in Bihar.

'Will scrap anti-farm laws'

The alliance has promised scrapping of the three "anti-farm" laws in the very first Vidhan Sabha session if it comes to power.

"If we form the government, under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, we will pass a Bill in the first Vidhan Sabha session to scrap the three anti-farm laws," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

'Will waive off exam fee'

If voted to power, the alliance promises to waive off exam fees. Conveyance charges to reach the exam centre will also be borne by them.

'Will ramp up electricity production'

Citing that the state doesn't have enough electricity production, a step further to ramp up efforts in this direction will be made, as per the manifesto.

