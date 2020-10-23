Those who made Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return: Key takeaways from PM's Sasaram rally

Image Source : PTI Key takeaways from PM's Sasaram rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed his first election rally in poll-bound Bihar. Beginning his speech, the prime minister paid tributes to the soldiers from the state who had made the supreme sacrifice in the Galwan Valley clash and the Pulwama attack. The prime minister, accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and others, was speaking at the Biada Maidan in Sasaram.

Here are the key takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Sasaram rally

People have decided that those who have a history of making Bihar 'Bimaru' will not be allowed to return, PM Narendra Modi said taking a swipe at the opposition alliance in Bihar and invoking the alleged poor law and order in the state under RJD rule Even before the polls, the people of Bihar have given their message and all surveys show that the NDA government will retain power in the state, the prime minister said Bharat's heart is Bihar, Bharat's respect, pride is Bihar, Bharat's culture is Bihar, Bihar is the call for independence, the call for 'sampoorna kranti' (complete revolution) is Bihar, Atmanirbhar Bharat's flagship is Bihar, the prime minister said The people of Bihar cannot forget the day when sunset meant all work had to be stopped. Today there are light, roads, and the most important thing there is that environment where the state's common resident can live without fear, said PM Modi Referring to the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops, the prime minister said the sons of Bihar laid down their lives for the tricolour, but did not let 'Mother' India's head bow PM Modi also slammed the opposition for its demand of restoring Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, accusing them of siding with those conspiring to weaken India India will not back off from the decisions it has taken, PM Narendra Modi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hit out at the Opposition for protesting farm laws and accused them of siding with middlemen Modi also paid tributes to LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan and former RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away recently PM Modi also lauded the timely and fast work done by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic in the state

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage