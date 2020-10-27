Bihar election 2020: 'PM Modi has lost credibility', Shatrughan Sinha tells India TV

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha exudes confidence that the grand alliance will form the next government in Bihar.

Senior Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha has exuded confidence that the grand alliance will form the next government in Bihar with an absolute majority. Sinha said that there is a wave of change in Bihar and that people are angry with the functioning of Nitish Kumar. In an exclusive chat with India TV, Sinha said that Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister with a brute majority.

"The grand alliance will register a landslide victory and form the government. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister of Bihar," he said.

Lashing out at Nitish, the former Patna Sahib MP said that the CM didn't feel the pain of migrants. "Unemployment in Bihar is highest," he said. "Even the EVM cannot save BJP and Nitish," he quipped while referring to alleged tampering with EVMs to win in elections.

He also questioned why elections are being held amid the pandemic, and "not in Gujarat". Gujarat is the hometown of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah.

"The Prime Minister has lost his credibility," he said.

Sinha was elected to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib seat twice as a BJP member. He joined the Congress last year after the BJP denied him a ticket and fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib.

Sinha'son Luv is making his electoral debut this Assembly election. The Congress has fielded Luv from the Bankipore seat which is witnessing a triangular contest. The BJP has renominated its sitting MLA Nitin Navin while Pushpam Priya Chaudhary of the Plurals party's entry has made the contest one of the most keenly observed. Bankipore will go to polls in the second phase on November 3. The results will be declared on November 10.

