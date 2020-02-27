Image Source : FILE Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census

The Bihar Assembly on Thursday passed a unanimous resolution in favor of a caste-based census. This comes after the Assembly passed a resolution on Tuesday in favor of the implementation of the National Population Register (NPR) but in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while addressing the assembly said: "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country."

"We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," he added.