Bihar Election 2020: When husband jailed, wife made CM, Nitish Kumar's dig at RJD

Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said that when 'husband' went to jail his 'wife' was made the chief minister. Nitish's remark was aimed at RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his wife Rabri, however, the CM refrained to take names.

Nitish, who leads the Janata Dal-United, also claimed that law and order during the earlier RJD rule was poor.

"Everyone knows what all happened during the rule of husband and wife. All kinds of crimes were reported. People used to desist from venturing out as evening hours approached. But when we got a chance to serve the people, we carried out developmental works in all sectors," the Chief Minister said while addressing public rallies in Rafiganj in Aurangabad district and Sherghati in Gaya district.

"When the wife (Rabri) was made the Chief Minister, nothing was done for the welfare of women. But during our rule, we ensured 50 per cent reservation for women in rural local bodies," the JD-U leader claimed.

He said that no section of society had been ignored during his rule and special developmental works taken up for those pushed to the margins of society.

"Today, not only the country but the whole world is taking note of works done in Bihar, but some people are busy finding faults," he remarked.

Nitish also said that his government also worked for the welfare of minority communities without discrimination, apart from women empowerment.



