Bengal polls 2021: BJP moves Election Commission over alleged 'attack' on Mamata Banerjee, seeks probe

A delegation of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit on Thursday morning approached the Election Commission over the alleged 'attack' on Chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram last evening. The party has demanded from the state's Chief Electoral Officer to order a probe into the incident and release the video of the incident.

The saffron party said that Mamata Banerjee enjoys a robust category security and any breach in the security of a Chief Minister is a matter of concern. The party argued that thousands of cops were present in Nandigram on Wednesday and a breach in her security, if any, is hard to believe in.

"We are shocked to see on TV that Mamata Banerjee has been injured while in Nandigram wherein she has alleged that she was pushed by some people," the party said.

"This is a very serious allegation involving the security of the Chief Minister and we are concerned that how such an incident could have occurred especially when the Director, Security and Additional Director, Security were both present at the spot. Police personnel in Nandigram were in thousands which makes the breach even more alarming," the party said in its plea.

"We request that a detailed enquiry is ordered. Also the video footage is made available in the public domain to clear the air," the party demanded.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal Chief Secretary and its special observers in the state Ajay Nayak and Vivek Dubey, in regard to the incident.

Banerjee received leg injuries while campaigning in Nandigram on Wednesday evening. According to Mamata, she was pushed by four or five people against her car and she suffered injuries in her leg. At that time, she said, there were no police personnel around her. She, thereafter, left for Kolkata to get treatment.

