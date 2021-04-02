Assam: Four EC officials suspended after EVM found in BJP candidate's car, repoll ordered

Image Source : PTI (FILE) Polling officials leave a distribution centre after collecting election material, ahead of the second phase of Assam Assembly Elections, in Silchar. (FILE)

The Election Commission has suspended four officials after a row erupted over the use of a BJP candidate's vehicle to take a polled EVM to the strong room in Assam. The poll body said that Presiding Officer and three others have been placed under suspension. Besidesa a show-cause notice has also been issued to the PO for violation of transport protocol.

It, however, said that EVM's seals were found intact and that repolling will be held at polling both number 149 - Indira MV School of LAC 1 Ratabari (SC).

Violence broke out in Karimganj district of Assam on Thursday night after a mob spotted a BJP candidate's vehicle being used to take a polled EVM to the strong room, forcing the police to fire in the air

to bring the situation under control. The vehicle of the polling party of Indira MV School in the Ratabari constituency broke down on their way to the strong room in Karimganj town, officials said on Friday

morning.

"They took a lift in a private vehicle. Incidentally, the vehicle was registered under the name of sitting BJP MLA from Patharkandi Krishnendu Paul. When it reached Nimal Bazar area, some public spotted it," an official of the district administration said. Paul is also the BJP candidate from the seat this time.

The mob, mostly consisting of AIUDF and Congress supporters, vandalised the vehicle, upon which the polling party ran away, leaving behind the EVMs, a PTI report said while quoting eyewitnesses said.

"The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police reached the spot immediately and they tried to pacify the mob. But the crowd did not listen, forcing the police to fire in the air to disperse them," police sources said.

The DC and the SP then brought the EVMs to Patharkandi police station at night, from where it was taken and deposited at the strong room in Karimganj town, they added. Ratabari and Patharkandi constituencies went for polls in the second phase on Thursday.

