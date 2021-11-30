Captain Amarinder Singh to meet BJP chief JP Nadda on Saturday, discussions likely on alliance

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh.

Highlights Captain Amarinder Singh may discuss alliance with BJP for next years Punjab assembly elections

Amarinder Singh had yesterday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Amarinder Singh had quit as Chief Minister in Sep after power tussle within the party

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be meeting BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday (December 4). As per reports, the former chief minister may discuss alliance details with the saffron party for the Punjab Assembly Elections, to be held in early 2022.

Amarinder Singh on Monday called on Haryana Chief Minister and BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar. The duo described the surprise meeting as 'courtesy call'.

After the meeting, Amarinder Singh told the media that his party will form the next government in Punjab along with the BJP and a breakaway Akali faction.

"There was no political interaction. It was a courtesy meeting. I had a nice cup of coffee with the Chief Minister," Amarinder Singh said.

On his former party colleagues joining his Punjab Lok Congress ahead of next year's Assembly elections in Punjab, Amarinder Singh said, "Wait for the time. Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat and our membership drive is going string."

"With our seat adjustment with the BJP and with (Sukhdev Singh) Dhindsa party, we will form the government."

Amarinder Singh had earlier said that any seat arrangement he made with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be subject to a resolution of the farmers' issues in their interest.

On November 2, Amarinder Singh had resigned from Congress and sent a seven-page letter to interim party President Sonia Gandhi. He named his party Punjab Lok Congress.

Amarinder Singh had quit as the Chief Minister in September after a power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

ALSO READ | Our alliance will form government in Punjab, says Amarinder Singh after meeting Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

ALSO READ | Punjab Elections 2022: Amarinder Singh to contest state assembly polls from Patiala