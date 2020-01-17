In absence of a prominent face, Congress banks on Sheila Dikshit's legacy to pull Delhi's voters

A file photo of the late Congress leader and former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit

The Delhi Assembly election campaign song for Congress has the theme "Phir Se Congress Wali Delhi" that will showcase the works done by the party during its 15-year rule in the national capital, which ended in 2013. The song features the late chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who was the CM for full three terms uninterrupted.

Besides Dikshit, the song also features Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as the current president Sonia Gandhi. Among the state leaders, the Delhi Congress President Subhash Chopra is seen in the video.

It was Congress who transformed #Delhi with massive infrastructure projects that everyone recalls even today!!!



It’s time for voters of #Delhi to vote for @INCDelhi in the upcoming #DelhiElections2020 to reclaim the lost glory. #CongressWaliDelhi pic.twitter.com/uQZV9r8UNh — G. Shekar / ಜಿ. ಶೇಖರ್ (@GShekarINC) January 17, 2020

While definitely a political veteran, Subhash Chopra is considered a relative lightweight when compared to someone like Arvind Kejriwal, or BJP's state president Manoj Tiwari.

The campaign theme song says that Delhi became the greenest capital during the Congress regime and highlights the works done during the party's rule here between 1998 and 2013, including transport system, hospitals, flyovers and other achievements.

Senior Congress leader Jitendra Kochar said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is only advertising himself by claiming that he has done maximum work in the capital, but the original development was done by the Congress during Sheilaji's regime.

The longest-serving woman chief minister of any Indian state, Dikshit breathed her last on July 20 last year.

(with IANS inputs)

