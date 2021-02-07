AAP announce candidates for MCD by-polls

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday announced the names of the candidates for the Delhi Municipal Corporations (MCD) by-polls on three seats.

By-elections in five municipal wards - Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri (under East Delhi Municipal Corporation), Chauhan Bangar, Rohini C and Shalimar Bagh (under North Delhi Municipal Corporations) will be held on February 28. Results of by-polls will be declared on March 3.

The AAP has nominated Bunty Gautam from Kalyanpuri municipal ward, Vijay Kumar from Trilokpuri, Mohammad Isharaq Khan (Ex-MLA Seelampur) from Chauhan Bangar, Ram Chandra (Ex-MLA Bawana) from Rohini C and Sunita Mishra from Shalimar Bagh - North.

Out of these five poll-bound municipal wards, four wards had been vacant since last year after the councillors had been elected to the Delhi Assembly.

The party had won in four municipal wards (Rohini C, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar) while the BJP had won from Shalimar Bagh where the seat was vacant after the death of Renu Jaju.

In the last Delhi civic polls held in 2017, the BJP had won 181 seats, the AAP was at second position with 49 seats, while the Congress had secured 31 seats. The elections for all 272 MCD seats in the capital will take place in 2022.

