Ralegaon Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead

Ralegaon Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead

Early Trends from Ralegaon constituency in Maharashtra show BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike (Uike) leding against Congress candidate Vasant Chindhuji Purke.

Former Shiv Sena leader Uike, who had joined BJP ahead of the 2014 election, defeated three-time MLA Purke with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Also, in the fray are Shailesh Bhaskar Kisan Gadekar of BSP, Kavita Shankar Kanake of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, and Madhav Zingraji Kohale of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.