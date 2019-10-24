Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election News
  4. Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 News
  5. Ralegaon Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead

Ralegaon Election Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Mumbai Published on: October 24, 2019 10:17 IST
Representative News Image

Ralegaon Result LIVE: BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike takes early lead

Early Trends from Ralegaon constituency in Maharashtra show BJP's Ashok Ramaji Wooike (Uike) leding against  Congress candidate Vasant Chindhuji Purke. 

Former Shiv Sena leader Uike, who had joined BJP ahead of the 2014 election, defeated three-time MLA Purke with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

Also, in the fray are Shailesh Bhaskar Kisan Gadekar of BSP, Kavita Shankar Kanake of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, and Madhav Zingraji Kohale of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each. 

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

Write a comment

Elections
Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySeat Watch: Congress pins hopes on revival in Haryana's Ahirwal Next StoryAurangabad West Result: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat takes early lead  