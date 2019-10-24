Nanded South Election Result LIVE: Shiv Sena's Rajshri Patil trailing against Congress

Nanded South Election Result

Early Trends from Nanded South show Congress’ Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde leading by 12491 votes (26.12%) votes against Shiv Sena MP Hemant Patil's wife Rajshri Patil.

The Shiv Sena and the Congress are at loggerheads in Maharashtra's Nanded South Vidhan Sabha seat.

In 2014, Shiv Sena's Hemant Patil had won the seat against Dilip Venkatrao Kandkurte of BJP, receiving a total of 45,836 votes to his name

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.

ALSO READ | Nanded North Election Results LIVE: Shiv Sena takes early lead against Congress