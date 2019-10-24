Nanded North Election Results LIVE: Shiv Sena takes early lead against Congress

Nanded North Election Results LIVE: Shiv Sena takes early lead

Early Trends from Nanded North show Shiv Sena’s Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar leading with 4688 (50.7%) votes against DP Savant of the Congress party.

In 2014, DP Sawant of the Congress won the election for the second time; he had received 40,356 votes against BJP's Sudhakar Ramrao Pandhare.

Nanded South assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha constituencies of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena contested 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.