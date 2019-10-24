Malegaon Outer Result LIVE: Its Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse against Tushar Ramkrishna Shewale

Counting of votes in Malegaon Outer constituency of Maharashtra will begin at 8 am today. In the battleground on the constituency is Shiv Sena's Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse against Congress candidate Tushar Ramkrishna Shewale.

Also in the fray is Anand Laxman Addhav of the BSP.

In 2014, Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse of Shiv Sena won the seat receiving 82,093 votes against Pawan Yashvant Thakre of BJP who received just 44,672 votes.

Shiv Sena is contesting 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP has 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP are fighting on 125 seats each.

In the 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 122 seats. The Shiv Sena, which contested alone, came second with 63 seats. The Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively.