Maharashtra Assembly Results 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had expressed confidence before the elections that Shiv Sena-BJP combine will cross 220 seat mark in Maharashtra assembkly elections. Though the 'Mahayuti'seems to be racing ahead as the votes are counted, it seems far from the 220 mark in 288-member Maharashtra Legislatiove Assembly.

Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) combine seems to be doing better than 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections. In 2014, Congress and NCP bagged 42 and 41 seats respectively. According to the current trends Congress-NCP has won/leading on 101 seats.

Maharashtra Election Results 2019: 10 Biggest Takeaways

Udayanraje Bhosle, descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj himself, who defected to BJP for Satara bypolls, is in danger of losing. Satara is NCP bastion and party chief Sharad Pawar has made it into prestige battle. Pawar's last ditch efforts in Satara seem to be bearing fruits. The photo of Sharad Pawar, a man in his eighties, continuing his speech in heavy rains had gone viral just before elections. This helped NCP win social media battle in the last leg. Image Source : TWITTER/@PAWARSPEAKS Sharad Pawar during his Satara rally NCP's Dhananjay Munde maintains heavy lead on late Gopinath Munde's daughter and his sister Pankaja Munde in Parli. Will Dhananjay Munde inherit legacy of Gopinatyh Munde? Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has a comfortable lead in Worli. He leads his opponent by more than 50,000 votes Aaditya Thackeray is first from Thackeray family to contest elections. Worli is considered to be safe seat for Shiv Sena Girish Mahajan has won from Jamner. Mahajan is considered to be close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and supposed bete noire of BJP strongman Eknath Khadse Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse is trailing in Khadse bastion of Muktainagar. However the margin is less than 1000 votes CM Devendra Fadnavis is enjoying comfortable lead over his opponent in Nagpur South West assembly constituency. In spite of NCP's better performance than last time, party chief Sharad Pawar has said that he has accepted people's mandate. Vishwajit Kadam, son of Congress strongman Patangrao Kadam has won from Palus-Kadegaon

Counting of votes is going on still.

Click Here for LIVE updates on Maharashtra elections