Dhule City Results: AIMIM's Farukh Anwar wins

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019: In Dhule City assembly constituency, AIMIM's Farukh Anwar has registered a surprise victory over sitting MLA Anil Gote.

Gote could not even finish at second position. Independent candidate Rajwardhan Kadambande was able to finish second. Difference between votes of Farukh Anwar and Kadambande was 3307 votes.

In 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, BJP's Anil Gote secured a victory against NCP's Rajwardhan Kadambande.

Voting for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019 took place on October 21.

Shiv Sena contested on 124 of 288 seats in Maharashtra assembly, whereas the BJP fought 164 seats in its quota. The Congress and the NCP contested 125 seats each.

Shiv Sena-BJP combine is well on its way to form next government in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is likely to continue in the chief ministerial office.

Though Congress and NCP will sit in Opposition, it seems that their alliance will improve their tally as compared to that in 2014 assembly elections.

