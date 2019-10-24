Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
Colaba Results 2019 LIVE: Results for Colaba Results will be out today. The Colaba battle is between Ashok Arjunrao alias Bhai Jagtap of Congress, Arjun Ganpat Rukhe of BSP and BJP's Adv. Rahul Suresh Narwekar.  

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 0:15 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

There are a total of 265319 electors in Colaba assembly constituency. Out of these, 111053 are female and 154266 are male. In 2014, BJP's Raj K Purohit won Colaba seat with 52,608 votes against Shiv Sena's Pandurang Ganpat Sakpal. In 2009, Congress candidate Annie Shekhar won with 39,779 votes against current MLA's 31,722 votes. 

Results of Colaba assembly constituency in Maharashtra will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. 

