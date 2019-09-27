Image Source : FILE Election officials seize Rs 10 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane

Election authorities seized Rs 10 lakh in cash at a checkpoint in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in poll-bound Maharashtra on Friday.

This was the first cash seizure in Thane district after the assembly poll schedule for Maharashtra was announced on September 21. Acting on a tip-off, officers stationed at the Chavindra checkpoint spotted a car entering the power loom town.

On searching the vehicle, they found Rs 10 lakh in cash. The driver, identified as Suresh Dharmani, could not provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the money.

The cash was subsequently seized and deposited in the treasury on the orders of Mohan Naladkar, the returning officer for the Bhiwandi (East) assembly constituency.

Last week, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar, who is also the district election officer, had asked officials to keep an eye on the movement of cash ahead of the October 21 voting.

He has directed banks to provide proper identification papers and letters to those transporting cash for loading in ATMs. Narvekar has instructed banks to monitor high-value transactions and report them to authorities concerned. He has said banks also need to monitor transactions made by friends and family members of the contesting candidates.

