Jharkhand Congress chief meets Lalu to discuss poll

Jharkhand Congress president Rameshwar Oraon met jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad at the hospital here on Saturday and discussed the possibilities of an alliance in the Assembly elections, slated soon.

The RJD leader, convicted and awarded up to 14 years jail, is being treated at the paying ward of Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS), Ranchi. On every Saturday three person can meet him as per the jail manual.

"Lalu Prasad's health is not good," said Oraon to reporters. On political discussion, he said, "Prasad wants the opposition parties to fight polls together".

The opposition parties in Jharkhand are demoralised after the Lok Sabha defeat. Despite contesting the polls in grand alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the RJD, Congress and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik (JVM-P), it could win only two of the 14 seats.

Though the Assembly polls are approaching fast, there is no visible movement of opposition parties to cement alliance against the ruling BJP. The Congress president's meeting with Lalu Prasad is seen as move in that direction.

