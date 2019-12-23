Jharia Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

Jharia Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Jharia is one of the six Assembly constituents of the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. BJP’s Ragini Singh, wife of incumbent MLA Sanjeev Singh is contesting against Congress’s Purnima Singh, Niraj Singh’s widow. Sanjeev Singh, the sitting MLA, is currently in jail and awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his cousin, Niraj Singh, who was killed in 2017.
The constituency went to polls on November 16 under phase four election in the state. The five-phased assembly election in Jharkhand began on November 30.
BJP’s Sanjeev Singh is the sitting MLA of the constituency. BJP has won the last three elections from the Assembly seat. Sanjeev defeated Congress candidate Niraj Singh by a margin of over 30,000 seats.
In 2005 and 2009 Sanjeev's mother Kunti Devi won the seat contesting on a BJP ticket defeating Congress candidate Suresh Singh, both the times.
Constituency number: 39
Total electors: 2,94,847
Male: 1,57,444
Female: 1,37,403
Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 68.2 per cent
Major parties in the fray:
The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.
The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 counting of votes and the declaration of the results is scheduled on the same day, which is December 23, 2019