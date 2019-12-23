Jharia Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins

Jharia Election Result 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins, Constituency Assembly Results 2019 live news

Jharia Constituency Result 2019 Live Updates: Jharia is one of the six Assembly constituents of the Dhanbad Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. BJP’s Ragini Singh, wife of incumbent MLA Sanjeev Singh is contesting against Congress’s Purnima Singh, Niraj Singh’s widow. Sanjeev Singh, the sitting MLA, is currently in jail and awaiting trial for the alleged murder of his cousin, Niraj Singh, who was killed in 2017.

The constituency went to polls on November 16 under phase four election in the state. The five-phased assembly election in Jharkhand began on November 30.

BJP’s Sanjeev Singh is the sitting MLA of the constituency. BJP has won the last three elections from the Assembly seat. Sanjeev defeated Congress candidate Niraj Singh by a margin of over 30,000 seats.

In 2005 and 2009 Sanjeev's mother Kunti Devi won the seat contesting on a BJP ticket defeating Congress candidate Suresh Singh, both the times.

Here are live updates of Jharia Constituency Results 2019:

Jharkhand-Jharia Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 ABADHESH KUMAR AJSU Party 0 0 0 0 2 USHA DEVI All India Trinamool Congress 0 0 0 0 3 AJAZ KHAN Bahujan Samaj Party 0 0 0 0 4 PURNIMA NIRAJ SINGH Indian National Congress 0 0 0 0 5 YOGENDRA YADAV Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 6 RAGINI SINGH Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 7 JANKI DEVI Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 8 DINANATH THAKUR Lok Jan Shakti Party 0 0 0 0 9 RUDAL PASWAN Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 0 0 0 0 10 VIJAY KUMAR RAY Samajwadi Party 0 0 0 0 11 SAHJADI KHATOON Jan Sangharsh Virat Party 0 0 0 0 12 SALIK HUSSAIN Rashtriya Ulama Council 0 0 0 0 13 MD ALAM ANSARI Independent 0 0 0 0 14 INDRA JEET SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 15 VICKY KUMAR Independent 0 0 0 0 16 SHIVCHARAN SHARMA Independent 0 0 0 0 17 SURAJ SINGH Independent 0 0 0 0 18 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

Constituency number: 39

Total electors: 2,94,847

Male: 1,57,444

Female: 1,37,403

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 68.2 per cent

Major parties in the fray:

The BJP, JD(U), JMM, JVM, CPI, SP, BSP and Marxist Co-ordination are the main parties from the seat.

The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 counting of votes and the declaration of the results is scheduled on the same day, which is December 23, 2019