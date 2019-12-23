Deoghar Constituency Result Live Updates: Counting of votes underway

Deoghar Constituency Result 2019 LIVE: Counting of votes begins, deoghar election result, live update deoghar election result, Election 2019 Results, deoghar Election Results 2019 live updates, deogharelection date 2019, election date in deoghar, election in deoghar 2019, deoghar election results LIVE, live update jharkhand election result, vote counting live deoghar

In 2014, BJP candidate Narayan Das won Deoghar seat. It was the first time the saffron party wrested the seat from the Opposition. Das had defeated RJD's Suresh Kumar Paswan. The party has fielded Das for 2019 elections as well. JMM has put Paswan as its candidate this election.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.