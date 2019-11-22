Image Source : PTI Congress releases final list, gets battle-ready for Jharkhand

The Congress on Friday announced its final list of candidates for the five-phase Jharkhand Assembly elections slated to start on November 30.

The three names the party released on Friday are Yogendra Baitha from Simaria, Basudev Verma from Bagodar and Sweta Singh from Bokaro constituency. She replaces Sanjay Singh.

The Congress will fight from 31 seats in the mineral-rich state, in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (43) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (7). However, it saw a setback with former state chief Pradeep Balmuchu quitting the party and joining the All Jharkhand Students Union as he was miffed by denial of ticket.

The Congress is pitching its top leaders for the campaign in Jharkhand, including former chief Rahul Gandhi who had made cameo appearances in Maharashtra and Haryana polls.