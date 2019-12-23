Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Results Live: Barhi Constituency

Barhi Constituency Result Live Updates: There are 2,62,939 voters in Barhi Assembly Constituency of which 53 per cent are male while 47 per cent are female. The seat is currently held by Congress' Manoj Kumar Yadav. In 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections Yadav defeated BJP's Umashankar Akela. Yadav had bagged 33 per cent of the votes polled while Akela bagged 29 per cent of votes. Barhi constituency falls under Hazaribagh Parliamentary Constituency.

This time, Manoj Yadav is contesting on BJP ticket while Umashankar Akela is contesting on Congress ticket.

Polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019 was held in 5 phases between November 30 and December 20, 2019 to elect the 81 members of the Legislative Assembly.

Coalition Parties Number of candidates UPA (81) Congress 31 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 43 Rashtriya Janata Dal 7 NDA

(NA) Bharatiya Janata Party 79 All Jharkhand Students Union 52 Jharkhand Vikas Morcha 81

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2014 Result

In Jharkhand Assembly elections 2014, BJP swept 37 out of the 81 seats and with its allies AJSU party (5) and JVM(6) formed the government with 48 seats in the alliance. Raghubar Das was sworn in as the 10th chief minister of Jharkhand on 28 December 2014.

Six Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) MLAs on 11 February 2015 joined the BJP, a day after petitioning the Speaker to allow them to sit alongside ruling BJP-led coalition members in the state Assembly.