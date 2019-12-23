Baharagora Constituency Result 2019 Live: JMM's Samir Mohanty leading against Kunal Sharangi of BJP

Baharagora election Result 2019 live: Counting of votes begins, Congress-JMM-RJD surges, Here’re live updates of Baharagora Constituency Assembly Results 2019 live news

Baharagora Constituency Result 2019 live updates:​ Baharagora is one of the 81 Vidhan Sabha constituency seats in Jharkhand. Baharagora falls under the East Singhbhum Lok Sabha constituency and is also a part of the East Singhbhum district. BJP fielded outgoing MLA Kunal Sharangi against JMM's Samir Mohanty. The Baharagora Assembly Constituency is currently held by Kunal Sharangi of JMM.

In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly Elections, Sharangi beat Dineshananda Goswami of BJP by a margin of 15,355 votes. Kunal Sharangi got 35.78 percent of the votes.​

Jharkhand-Baharagora Result Status O.S.N. Candidate Party EVM Votes Postal Votes Total Votes % of Votes 1 KUNAL SHADANGI Bharatiya Janata Party 0 0 0 0 2 KULVINDER SINGH All India Trinamool Congress 0 0 0 0 3 SANAT KUMAR MAHATO Communist Party of India 0 0 0 0 4 SAMIR Kr. MOHANTY Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 0 0 0 0 5 SWAPAN KUMAR MAHATO Communist Party of India (Marxist) 0 0 0 0 6 HARMOHAN MAHATO Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) 0 0 0 0 7 ASHA RANI PAUL SOCIALIST UNITY CENTRE OF INDIA (COMMUNIST) 0 0 0 0 8 KRISHNA CHANDRA JANA Amra Bangalee 0 0 0 0 9 BIRAM SINGH TOPNO Ambedkarite Party of India 0 0 0 0 10 AJAY KUMAR MISHRA Independent 0 0 0 0 11 KIRTIBAS MANDAL Independent 0 0 0 0 12 DURGAPADA GHOSH Independent 0 0 0 0 13 BARHA MURMU Independent 0 0 0 0 14 BISHWAJIT SARKAR Independent 0 0 0 0 15 NOTA None of the Above 0 0 0 0 Total 0 0 0

Kunal Sarangi, the sitting Baharagora MLA from the joined the BJP last month. While, Samir Kumar Mohanty, who had joined the BJP after his loss in 2014, has returned to the JMM after nearly 15 years. Mohanty contested 2014 assembly poll on JVM ticket. The change in electoral faces has made the fight in Baharagora very interesting.

The 82-member Jharkhand Assembly is being held in five phases between 30 November and 20 December with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on 23 December. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.