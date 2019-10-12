Manohar Lal Khattar in Aap Ki Adalat: Haryana CM recalls his early days of close association with PM Modi

Image Source : INDIA TV Haryana CM recalls his early days of close association with PM Modi

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat this weekend. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Khattar recalled his early days of association with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. From his love for learning new languages to the upcoming assembly election in Haryana, the 65-year-old leader took on a volley of questions on the show.

Going down the memory lane, Khattar said it was in 1996 when he got the opportunity to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that translated into a close relationship between the two.

"In 1996, Modi ji came here as the in-charge wherein he was given the responsibility of other states like Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir as well. It was a coincidence that both his headquarter and my headquarter were located in Panchkula. We developed closer relations, I got to learn how he used to work," Khattar said in Aap Ki Adalat.

"I got the opportunity of knowing him closely for 5 years. I was really impressed with his new ideas and thoughts," recalled Khattar.

Manohar Lal Khattar's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat comes ahead of assembly election in Haryana on October 21. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.

When asked about the forthcoming polls, the Haryana Chief Minister exuded confidence of retaining his chair for a second term. "Will become CM for the second time and then third too. No worries."

Khattar said that the ruling BJP may win more than 75 out of total 90 assembly seats in the elections.

Khattar said: "There is logic behind why we have coined the slogan 'Ab Ki Baar, 75 Ke Paar' (beyond 75). In this year's Lok Sabha elections, our party was leading in 79 out of a total of 90 assembly segments. Naturally, 79 is more than 75."

Khattar said, "we are gaining because of our work in the last five years, and we are also gaining, by default, because our rivals are very weak."