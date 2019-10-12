Manohar Lal Khattar in Aap Ki Adalat: Haryana CM's love of languages got him standing ovation in Japan

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appeared on India TV's show Aap Ki Adalat this weekend. The 65-year-old leader got candid about his love for learning new languages, and how it got him applause in Japan. In conversation with India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, Khattar revealed he can speak in Hindi, English, Punjabi and other languages as well. Infact, he was lauded for his speeches in Japan and Russia.

"Some Tamilian friends calld me at their function once, I went there and read out a five-minute speech in Tamil. They were so glad," Khattar said. Recalling his visit to Japan, Khattar said: "I got an opportunity to visit Japan once and gave a speech in Japanese for four minutes. They became so connected and gave me a standing ovation."

Remembering another such instance in Russia, Khattar said: "The translator there asked us to speak in English or Hindi and she would translate it in the Russian language. But I asked her to not worry about it. Then, I went on the stage and spoke for 5 minutes in their language."

The Haryana Chief Minister got more candid during the show when he replied to a question on his decision not to marry.

"In our culture, we believe in rebirth. I will fulfill that desire in my next life," Khattar said in jest.