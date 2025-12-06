XAT registration 2026 deadline extended; know how to apply at xatonline.in XAT registration 2026: XAT 2026 registration deadline has been extended, know how to apply for XAT at xatonline.in. XAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 4.

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 registration deadline has been extended, the candidates who wish to apply for XAT 2026 can do so till December 11 on the official website- xatonline.in. XAT application process was earlier scheduled to be closed on December 5. XAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on January 4 in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The candidates who wish to apply for XAT 2026 can do so on the official website- xatonline.in. To apply for XAT 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT application process link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay XAT 2026 application form PDF and click on submit. Save it and take a print out.

XAT Registration 2026: How to apply at xatonline.in

Visit XAT's official website, xatonline.in

Click on the 'registration' tab

Create a new account

Login using credentials

Select a preferred city, upload a photograph, and signature

Select Nationality, programs, and fill required details

Pay the application fee and submit.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay an application fee to complete the registration process. The registration fee for XAT 2025 is Rs. 2,200. In addition, those applying for programs at XLRI need to pay an extra Rs. 200 per program. The fee payment can be processed online or offline using various methods, including credit cards, debit cards, net banking, or IMPS.

Exam Pattern

XAT 2026 exam will be conducted online. The question paper will be divided into five sections and the duration of the exam will be 205 minutes (3 hours and 25 minutes).

Sections:

Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning (VA and LR)

Decision-making (DM)

Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)

General Knowledge (GK)

Analytical Essay Writing (AEW)

Marking Scheme

Correct Answer: +1 mark

Incorrect Answer: \(-\) 0.25 marks

Unattempted Questions: There is a penalty of \(-\) 0.10 marks for more than 8 consecutive un-attempted questions. This means if you leave more than 8 questions consecutively unanswered, you will incur a penalty of 0.10 marks for each such unattempted question beyond the 8th consecutive one.

General Knowledge Section: There is no negative marking for incorrect answers in the General Knowledge (GK) section.

For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.