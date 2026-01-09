XAT answer key 2026: Check release date and time, direct link XAT answer key 2026: The candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- xatonline.in, once released. Know how to raise objections.

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 answer key will soon be released on the official website- xatonline.in. The candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- xatonline.in, once released. XAT response sheet was earlier released on January 6, the exam held on January 4.

The candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link

XAT answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link

Use XAT ID and password as login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document pdf

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.

How to download XAT response sheet 2026

XAT response sheet 2026 is available for download on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT response sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link

Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth

XAT response sheet 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save XAT response sheet 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

XAT Result 2026 Date

XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.

For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.