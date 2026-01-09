XAT answer key 2026: Check release date and time, direct link

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 answer key will soon be released on the official website- xatonline.in. The candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- xatonline.in, once released. XAT response sheet was earlier released on January 6, the exam held on January 4.
The candidates can check and download XAT answer key 2026 on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in
How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026
- Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link
- Use XAT ID and password as login credentials
- Choose questions you wish to raise objections
- Upload answers and supporting document pdf
- Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit
- Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.
How to download XAT response sheet 2026
XAT response sheet 2026 is available for download on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT response sheet 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT response sheet 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT response sheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
XAT Result 2026 Date
XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.
For details on XAT 2026, please visit the official website- xatonline.in.