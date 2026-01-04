XAT analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check candidates' reactions, good attempts XAT analysis 2026: As per initial reactions from the candidates, the difficulty level of the paper was reviewed as moderate. Check section-wise difficulty level, good attempts.

New Delhi:

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 was concluded, the candidates who had appeared for XAT analysed the paper as moderately difficult. As per initial reactions from the candidates, the difficulty level of the paper was reviewed as moderate.

Section-wise, the difficulty level of the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning Section (VA and LR) analysed as moderate, Decision-making (DM)- easy, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation (QA and DI)- moderate, General Knowledge (GK)- easy, Analytical Essay Writing- easy.

XAT Analysis 2026: Section-wise good attempts

VA and LR- 13- 14

Decision Making- 10-11

QA and DI- 11-12

GK- 10- 11

Analytical Essay Writing- 10- 11.

XAT answer key 2026: How to know marks

XAT unofficial answer key 2026 is available on various portals. The candidates can check and download XAT unofficial answer key 2026 through various portals. To download XAT unofficial answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the alternative portals and click on unofficial answer key 2026 PDF link. XAT unofficial answer key 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save XAT unofficial answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. The candidates can check their scores through the downloaded XAT unofficial answer key PDF.

XAT answer key 2026: How to download at xatonline.in

XAT answer key 2026 will be released within a week on the official website- xatonline.in. To download XAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- xatonline.in and click on XAT answer key 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- Password, Date of Birth. XAT answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save XAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on XAT answer key 2026

Visit the official website- xatonline.in

Click on XAT answer key 2026 objection window link

Use password and date of birth as login credentials

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document pdf

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save the submitted document PDF and take a print out.

XAT Result 2026 Date

XAT Result 2026 is likely to be announced by January-end, the candidates can check and download XAT scorecard 2026 pdf on the official portal- xatonline.in.