Winter vacation 2022 mode to turn on for Jammu & Kashmir, check out the start and end date as per standards

Jammu & Kashmir Winter Vacation 2022 Start And End Date, See Here

Winter vacation is one of the keys to happiness for everyone, especially the kids. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has finally decided to turn on the winter vacation mode for the students. As per the official notice, the administration has announced the winter break for the students because of the severe changes in the season. The decision of the administration is for the Kashmir and winter zones of Jammu.

Vacation dates are set for both private and govt-run schools. Schools in the valley are to remain closed till February 28. But, students and their guardians must note that the starting dates of the winter vacation are different for the different standards.

Winter Vacation Start And End Dates For Jammu & Kashmir:

Classes Winter vacation 2022 start and end date Up to 5th Standard 01 December 2022 to 28 February 2023 6th to 8th Standard 12 December 2022 to 28 February 2023 9th to 12th Standard 19 December 2022 to 28 February 2023

As per the official notice, the winter vacation starting date for standards up to the 5th is 01 December 2022. For the 6th to 8th standard, the winter vacation starting date is 12 December 2022 to 28 December 2022 and for the 9th to 12th standard, it is 19 December 2022. Now, you must note that the school will reopen on 28 February 2022. The school reopening date after winter vacation 2022 is 28 February 2022.

This official notice by the administration is for both private and government schools. It means, that both private and government schools must adhere to the announcement by the administration. Apart, from the winter vacation dates, the administration has passed some guidelines for the teachers. As per the announcement, teachers are asked to solve the problems of the students through online communication. Also, they have to report back to their respective school on 20 February 2022 to make appropriate arrangements for the students after winter vacation.

