What is Holistic Progress Card (HPC)? List of states that are yet to adopt these cards A new method of assessing students' overall academic performance has been introduced by PARAKH under NCERT. It promotes learning and development for children and evaluates higher-order skills analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A total of 26 states and union territories have either adopted or adapted the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) for students from kindergarten through class 8, as reported by Hindustan Times. These details were provided by Indrani Bhaduri, the Chief Executive Officer of the central assessment center PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development). The progress card was developed by PARAKH under the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT).

What is a holistic progress card (HPC)?

A Holistic Progress Card (HPC) is a new assessment method introduced by NCERT to evaluate student academic performance beyond traditional marks or grades. This approach assesses a student's overall performance, including their thought processes, emotional intelligence, and participation in physical activities. The card highlights the skills a child is developing or may develop in the future. It also indicates whether a child is at the beginner or advanced level in a particular skill, helping teachers identify key areas for improvement.

How many states have adopted this card?

According to a report published by Hindustan Times, a total of 26 states and Union Territories (UTs) have begun using or are in the process of adopting this card. However, states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal are among the 10 states and UTs that have not yet adopted it.

Teachers are being trained

PARAKH is working on digitising the progress card to make it easier for teachers to fill out. The card is also being translated into 26 regional languages to facilitate adoption across different states. Teachers are being trained to use this card effectively. PARAKH is conducting training at the block level for master trainers and is focusing on skill-based learning alongside academic progress. Schools are being encouraged to include various skill development activities in their curriculum to support students’ holistic growth.