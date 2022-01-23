Sunday, January 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. West Bengal govt to roll out open-air classes for primary school students

West Bengal govt to roll out open-air classes for primary school students

The project, having received the approval of state secretariat 'Nabanna', would be roping in para-teachers and primary school teachers to impart elementary education to students of classes 1 to 5.

PTI Reported by: PTI
Kolkata Updated on: January 23, 2022 20:20 IST
Bengal govt, open-air classes, primary school, primary school students, covid
Image Source : PTI

Besides elementary education, students would be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities such as elocution and painting, officials said.

Highlights

  • The West Bengal education department is all set to roll out a new initiative - 'Paray Sikshalay'.
  • Under scheme which primary, pre-primary students of state-run schools will be taught in open spaces.
  • Students would be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities too, an official said.

The West Bengal education department is all set to roll out a new initiative -- 'Paray Sikshalay' (neighborhood school) -- under which primary and pre-primary students of state-run schools will be given lessons in open spaces, an official said on Sunday.

The project, having received the approval of state secretariat 'Nabanna', would be roping in para-teachers and primary school teachers to impart elementary education to students of classes 1 to 5.

"Children have long been deprived of tutorial lessons owing to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced restrictions. We have now decided hold classes on open ground," he said. Besides elementary education, students would be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities such as elocution and painting, the official added. 

ALSO READ | When will schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh? Govt responds

Latest Education News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News