When will schools reopen in Uttar Pradesh? Govt responds

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday said that the schools in the state will be closed till January 30 in view of rising coronavirus cases in the state. The closure of schools has been extended till January 30 and online classes will continue, according to an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

The government had earlier ordered the closure of the educational institutions till January 23 in view of a rise in Covid cases.

According to data given by the state health department on Saturday in the morning, Uttar Pradesh reported 22 coronavirus deaths and 16,142 fresh cases, taking the state's infection count to 19,16,616.

