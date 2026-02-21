West Bengal HS Maths exam 2026: WBCHSE to award full marks for out-of-syllabus questions

New Delhi:

The students who had appeared for West Bengal Board, WBCHSE Class 12 Mathematics paper on February 19 alleged that the paper was quite tough and three questions were out-of-syllabus. The West Bengal HS council taking cognizance of students' grievances announced that the examinees who will attempt those question(s) will be awarded full marks for the same.

Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that questions 2B, 11B and 11C carrying 2, 4 and 4 marks respectively were appeared to be out-of-syllabus. "The Council has consulted the respective subject experts regarding the matter and hereby confirms its authenticity. Accordingly, it has been concluded that the examinees who will attempt those question(s) will be awarded full marks for the same," said council president, as reported by news agency PTI.

He said the board has always given top priority to students' interests and will ensure that no examinee is deprived. Asked whether students who did not attempt the questions would also get the 10 marks, Bhattacharya said, "We will take care of everything. "The decision comes amid widespread resentment among candidates and guardians in Kolkata and districts over the questions. Several students were seen breaking down after the examination, while many candidates and guardians protested against what they termed "out-of-syllabus" problems. No untoward incident was reported," he said, reported PTI.

Around 7.10 lakh candidates are appearing for Uccha Madhyamik exam with 6.36 lakh students writing semester-IV papers which is scheduled to be held from February 12 to 27, 2026.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam 2026, please visit the official website- wbchse.wb.gov.in.