WBJEE admit card 2026 OUT at wbjeeb.nic.in, how to download; check exam day guidelines

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) admit card 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download WBJEE hall ticket on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE admit card login credentials are - application number, date of birth. WBJEE is scheduled to be held on May 24.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download WBJEE hall ticket 2026 on the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in. To download WBJEE hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in and click on WBJEE admit card PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. WBJEE hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save WBJEE hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

WBJEE admit card PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBJEE admit card PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBJEE hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam center address, exam day guidelines, details.

WBJEE paper pattern

All questions will be Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ), with four options against each question. There will be three categories of questions in each subject. The number of questions, as well as the maximum marks for each, are given in the following table:

Paper Questions Marks Mathematics 50 100 Physics 30 50 Chemistry 30 50

WBJEE exam day guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with WBJEE admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on WBJEE exam 2026, please visit the official website - wbjeeb.nic.in.