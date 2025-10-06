Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Schools, colleges to remain closed in THESE states on October 7 - Check details here Valmiki Jayanti 2025: Maharishi Valmiki was not only the 'adikavi' (first poet) of Indian literature and the creator of Ramayana, but also a symbol of equality, justice and humanity.

New Delhi:

Valmiki Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 7, across various states in India. To mark the occasion, several state governments have declared holidays for schools, colleges, and government offices.

In Uttar Pradesh, the government has announced that all schools in the state, including those in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad, will remain closed on this day. Similarly, the Delhi government has also declared a public holiday on Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, with all schools, colleges, and government offices to remain shut on October 7.

Schools Closed in Delhi

Schools in Delhi will also observe a public holiday on October 7. All schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in the national capital will remain closed on this day. This order applies to all government and private schools and colleges.

According to the Delhi government, several programmes, processions and tribute meetings will be organised across the capital in which Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will take part. The Delhi government will organise a special programme on Monday at the Secretariat.

The event, being held under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare, will include discussions on the life, personality and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the statement said.

Schools and colleges to remain closed in Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that all schools, colleges, banks, and government offices in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on October 7 to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. He also outlined plans for grand celebrations across Uttar Pradesh. The day, he said, will be observed not only as a moment of religious significance but also as one of relaxation and celebration for the people.

"A public holiday will be observed in the state on October 7, the birth anniversary of Lord Valmiki. An uninterrupted recitation of the Ramayana will be organised in every temple," CM Yogi had announced.

Valmiki Jayanti

This year, Valmiki Jayanti falls on October 7, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is observed every year on the full moon (Purnima) of the month of Ashwin, and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, honoring the life and teachings of Maharishi Valmiki, the revered sage and author of the Ramayana. Special pujas, processions, and cultural programs will be held in temples and community centers to mark the occasion.

According to mythology, Maharishi Valmiki was born to Varuna, the ninth son of Maharishi Kashyap and Aditi, and his wife Charshani. He is revered as the author of the Ramayana, one of the greatest epics in Hinduism, which narrates the divine story of Lord Rama, Sita, and Lakshman through beautiful verses. Beyond being a poet, Valmiki is also remembered as a saint, sage, and spiritual teacher.

A popular myth explains how Maharishi Valmiki got his name. While deeply engrossed in intense meditation, termites built their mounds around his body. Since termite mounds are called "Valmiki" in Sanskrit, he came to be known by this name. According to the Ramayana, after Lord Ram abandoned Sita, she found refuge in Maharishi Valmiki's ashram. Valmiki is also credited with educating Ram’s sons, Luv and Kush.