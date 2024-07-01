UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result declared on upsc.gov.in | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UPSC Prelims 2024 result declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday declared the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024. Aspirants who appeared for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Exam can check their results by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Notably, the examination was held on June 16 at various centres across India. The candidates who qualified for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. However, they have to fill the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Exam, 2024.

Here are the steps to check your result:

Visit the official website of UPSC: www.upsc.gov.in On the homepage locate the link reading: "Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2024". Click on the above mentioned link, and the result will appear on the computer screen. Check for your roll number in the list. If you have made it to the list, download the result. Take a printout of your result for future reference.

​DAF-1 application window to be opened soon

The commission will open the Detailed Application Form (DAF) - 1 for candidates to update their details concerning the service application through its official website. The facility to apply for the DAF 1 will be activated soon and the commission will announce the dates. Moreover, the marks, answer keys and cut-off marks of UPSC CSE Prelims Examination, 2024 will be uploaded on the official website after the declaration of final result.