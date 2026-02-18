UPMSP 10th Hindi paper analysis 2026: How was 10th Hindi paper? check students, teachers' reactions

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10) exam started today, February 18 with Hindi paper. As per the initial reactions from the students, the UP Board Class 10 Hindi paper was reviewed as moderately difficult. The UPMSP Class 10 Hindi paper was held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. This year, over 27.50 lakh (27,50,945) students are appearing for UPMSP Class 10 exam. UP Board Exams 2026 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th exams today

Over 3 lakh CCTV cameras installed to ensure 'cheating-free' exam'

The UP Board has taken stringent measures to ensure a cheating-free environment for over 50 lakh students who are appearing for Class 10 and 12 exams. Vivek Nautiyal, Joint Director of Secondary Education Department told India TV, "Over three lakh CCTV cameras have been installed in the entire state to monitor the entire exam process, the state level control room was set up in Lucknow. No place for Munna Bhais in UP board exams."

UP Board Exam Guidelines 2026

The UPMSP has issued following guidelines for the High School and Intermediate students. Here are the key guidelines for the UPMSP 10th and 12th students-

Late arrivals

The UP Board has given relief to late comers. From this year, candidates who will reach the exam centre late by up to half an hour will be allowed to enter the exam centre.

15 minutes additional time

15 minutes additional time will be given to students to read and understand the paper. The exam duration is 3:15 hours, with 15 minutes reserved for reading the question paper.

Carry admit card

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Reporting time

The candidates need to report at the exam centre half an hour before the exam. For the exam to commence at 8:30 am, the candidates need to report by 8 am. For the 2 pm shift, the candidates should report by 1:30 pm.

Restricted items

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on UP Board exam 2026, please visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in.