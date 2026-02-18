Advertisement
UP Board Exams 2026 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th Hindi paper today; check shift timings, analysis

UP Board Exams 2026 Live: Over 50 lakh students will appear for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Hindi paper today, the 10th is scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 12th exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2026 is being commenced from today, February 18. Over 50 lakh students will appear for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Hindi paper today, the 10th is scheduled to be held from  8:30 am to 11:45 am and 12th exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. 

For the UPMSP 10th exam 2026, 27.50 lakh (27,50,945) students will appear, while 24.79 lakh (24,79,352) students will take UPMSP 12th exam 2026. The students should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.    

    15 minutes additional time

    15 minutes additional time will be given to students to read and understand the paper. The exam duration is 3:15 hours, with 15 minutes reserved for reading the question paper.  

    Late arrivals

    The UP Board has given relief to late comers. From this year, candidates who will reach the exam centre late by up to half an hour will be allowed to enter the exam centre. 

    Know the paper for UPMSP 12th today

    UPMSP 12th will be held on Hindi today, February 18. The Class 12 Hindi paper will be held from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. A total of 24.79 lakh (24,79,352) students will take UPMSP 12th exam 2026. 

     

    UPMSP 10th to be held on this paper today

    UPMSP 10th to be held on Hindi today. The Class 10 Hindi will be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. For the UPMSP 10th exam 2026, 27.50 lakh (27,50,945) students will appear. The students should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam 

    UPMSP 10th and 12th exams 2026 today

    UPMSP 10th and 12th exams 2026 will begin today, February 18 with Hindi paper. The UPMSP 10th and 12 exams 2026 will be held in two shifts shift one from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while shift two from 2 to 5:15 pm.  For the UPMSP 10th exam 2026, 27.50 lakh (27,50,945) students will appear, while 24.79 lakh (24,79,352) students will take UPMSP 12th exam 2026. 

\