UP Board Exams 2026 Live: UPMSP 10th, 12th Hindi paper today; check shift timings, analysis

New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP High School (Class 10), Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2026 is being commenced from today, February 18. Over 50 lakh students will appear for UPMSP Class 10 and 12 Hindi paper today, the 10th is scheduled to be held from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and 12th exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

For the UPMSP 10th exam 2026, 27.50 lakh (27,50,945) students will appear, while 24.79 lakh (24,79,352) students will take UPMSP 12th exam 2026. The students should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.