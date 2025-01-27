UP Schools Closed: Varanasi Schools temporarily shift to online mode due to Kumbh Mela, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/PIXABAY Varanasi Schools temporarily shift to online mode due to Kumbh Mela

UP Schools Closed: The District Magistrate in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, has closed all schools due to the large crowd returning from the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh. The District Magistrate issued the directive late evening on January 26 to keep schools closed and conduct online classes for classes 1 to 12.

According to the directive, offline classes will remain suspended in all schools for grades 1 to 12 until February 5. However, classes will be conducted online at the same school timings to complete the syllabus. This order applies to all CBSE, ICSE, and state board schools in the region.

Practical classes schedule

During this period, schools are allowed to conduct practical classes at their convenience. Notably, students will need to visit the school for practical exams when called, while online classes will continue for regular studies. This decision aims to manage the growing crowd on the roads and maintain the traffic system.

Read official order