UP Scholarship 2024: Apply online for pre-matric and post-matric scheme, check eligibility, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL WELFARE DEPARTMENT OF UP UP Scholarship 2024 registrations underway

UP Scholarship 2024: The Social Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh is accepting online applications for Pre-Matric and Post-Matric Scholarships for 2024-2025. Students who are interested in applying for scholarship programme can apply online on the official website. Additionally, students from states who have enrolled themselves in colleges within the state are also eligible to apply. The facility for submission of applications will be available till December 31 on the website of scholarship.up.gov.in.

The state government provides this scholarship facility to students studying in Classes 9th to 12th to help them economically. All category candidates (General, SC, ST) are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme. Individuals can check the important dates, how to apply, and other details below.

Important dates:

Registration dates: July 1 to December 20

Online application dates: July 12 to 31

Final Printout: July 15 to 16

Data Lock: December 31 to March 5

Student Validation: November 26 to February 24

Scholarship Categories

There are four scholarship categories available: Pre-Matric Scholarship (for students in classes 9 and 10), Post-Matric Scholarship (for students in classes 11 and 12), Post-Matric Other Than Inter (for university students), and Post-Matric Outside State (for students from other states). Applicants falling under any of these categories can submit their application forms within the specified timeline. Eligible candidates are encouraged to review the different categories and submit their application forms accordingly.

What is eligibility criteria?

For eligibility for the scholarship offered by the Uttar Pradesh Government, students must fulfill the following criteria.

Educational: Student must pass the last exam

Financial Status: It should be noted that the annual income from all sources for category (Post Matric) - OBC, Minority, and General must not exceed more than Rs. 2,00000 and for category SC/ST must not exceed more than 2,50000/-.

How to apply for scholarship?

You need to visit the official website, scholarship.up.gov.in

Now, you need to click on the registration tab given under 'योजनाएं'

Register yourself in the respective category

Proceed with the application form

Take a printout for future reference

Direct links to apply online

UP Scholarship Post-Matric (Fresh candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Post-Matric (Renewal candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Post-Matric outside the state (Fresh candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Post-Matric outside the state (Renewal candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Post-Matric, other than Intermediate (Fresh candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Post-Matric, other than Intermediate (Renewal candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Pre-Matric (Fresh candidates) Click Here

UP Scholarship Pre-Matric (Renewal candidates) Click Here

Documents required

Last Qualifying Exam Mark Sheet

Valid Cast Certificate

Valid Income Certificate

Bank Passbook (Bank account must be linked to the Aadhar number)

Fee Receipt Number

Enrollment Number

Aadhar Card Number

Latest Passport Size Scan Photo

Students are advised to refer to the official website of the scholarship portal for more details.