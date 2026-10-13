UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2027 from February 5; check complete schedule

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct High School (Class 10 and Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2027 from February 5. The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams will be commenced with Hindi paper, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - first shift from 8:30am to 11:45am and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Class 10 and 12 exams will be concluded on February 24. The students can check and download UPMSP 10th and 12th date sheet on the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP 10th time table 2027

Exam Date Papers February 5 Hindi, Elementary Hindi February 8 Social Science February 9 NCC, Anthropology February 10 English, Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading February 12 Home Science February 13 Mathematics February 15 Sanskrit February 16 Additional Languages February 17 Science February 18 Computer February 19 Commerce February 20 Urdu February 22 Painting and Art February 23 Music Vocal, Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24 Agriculture.

UP Board 12th Time Table 2027

Exam Date Papers February 5 Hindi, General Hindi February 8 Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper), English February 9 Agriculture Crop Science, Civics February 10 Vocational Education Category, History February 12 Third Paper, Biology, Mathematics February 13 Vocational, Economics February 15 Music, Chemistry, Sociology February 16 Agricultural Physics and Climatology, Geography February 17 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper), Physics and Military Science February 18 Agricultural Engineering, Painting, Drawing February 19 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper), Anthropology February 20 Urdu, Psychology, Education, Logic February 22 General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X, Business Studies, Home Science February 23 NCC for Accountancy, Pali, Arabic, Persian February 24 Computer, Sanskrit.

How to download UPMSP 10th and 12th date sheet 2027

Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in

Click on UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 PDF link

UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf will be available for download

Save UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th exam dates 2027, please visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in.

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