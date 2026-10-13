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UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2027 from February 5; check complete schedule

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams 2027 will be held from February 5 to 24, 2027. Check 10th and 12th time table at upmsp.edu.in. Know how to download UPMSP 10th and 12th exam schedule.

Check UPMSP 10th and 12th time table 2027.
Check UPMSP 10th and 12th time table 2027. Image Source : India TV

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct High School (Class 10 and Intermediate (Class 12) exams 2027 from February 5. The UPMSP Class 10 and 12 exams will be commenced with Hindi paper, the exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts - first shift from 8:30am to 11:45am and afternoon shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. 

The Class 10 and 12 exams will be concluded on February 24. The students can check and download UPMSP 10th and 12th date sheet on the official website - upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP 10th time table 2027 

Exam Date Papers
February 5 Hindi, Elementary Hindi 
February 8 Social Science 
February 9 NCC, Anthropology 
February 10 English, Electrician, Healthcare, Automobile, Solar System Repair, Plumber, Security, IT/ITES, Mobile Repair, Disaster Management, Retail Trading 
February 12 Home Science 
February 13 Mathematics
February 15 Sanskrit
February 16  Additional Languages 
February 17 Science 
February 18 Computer 
February 19 Commerce 
February 20  Urdu 
February 22  Painting and Art 
February 23  Music Vocal, Pali, Arabic, Persian 
February 24 Agriculture. 

UP Board 12th Time Table 2027 

Exam Date Papers
February 5 Hindi, General Hindi 
February 8 Vocational Education Stream Group I (First Paper), English 
February 9  Agriculture Crop Science, Civics 
February 10 Vocational Education Category, History
February 12 Third Paper, Biology, Mathematics 
February 13 Vocational, Economics 
February 15 Music, Chemistry, Sociology
February 16 Agricultural Physics and Climatology, Geography 
February 17 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fourth Paper), Physics and Military Science 
February 18 Agricultural Engineering, Painting, Drawing 
February 19 Vocational Education Stream Group I (Fifth Paper), Anthropology 
February 20 Urdu, Psychology, Education, Logic
February 22 General Foundation Subject (Vocational Stream), Agricultural Mathematics and Elementary Statistics - Paper V (Agriculture Part-1), Agricultural Chemistry - Paper X, Business Studies, Home Science 
February 23  NCC for Accountancy, Pali, Arabic, Persian 
February 24 Computer, Sanskrit. 

How to download UPMSP 10th and 12th date sheet 2027 

  • Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UP Board 10th and 12th datesheet 2027 PDF link 
  • UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf will be available for download 
  • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th datesheet pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on UPMSP 10th, 12th exam dates 2027, please visit the official website - upmsp.edu.in.  

Also Read: 

JEE Main January session registration 2027 soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check eligibility criteria 

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