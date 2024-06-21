UGC releases list of 157 defaulter universities failing to appoint ombudspersons, check here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Grants Commission

The Union Grant Commission has released the updated list of defaulting state universities on its official website. As per the announcement, a total of 157 universities in the country have been identified as defaulters. The list comprises the names of the universities that have failed to appoint ombudspersons. The list includes 108 public universities, 2 deemed universities, and 47 private universities across the universities.

Previously, the commission had mandated the appointment of ombudspersons in accordance with the UGC regulations of 2023. On January 17, a list of universities that had not complied with these regulations was published. These universities were cautioned about their non-compliance and were asked to appoint ombudspersons.

In the latest list released by the UGC, seven universities of Madhya Pradesh have been declared defaulters. These include Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University (Bhopal), Rajiv Gandhi Technology University (Bhopal), Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University (Jabalpur), Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (Jabalpur), Nanaji Deshmukh Veterinary Science University (Jabalpur), Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University (Gwalior) and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Agricultural University (Gwalior).

How many government universities have been declared as defaulters?

As per the announcement, 4 government universities from Andhra Pradesh, 3 from Bihar, 5 from Chhattisgarh, 1 from Delhi, 4 from Gujarat, 2 from Haryana, 1 from Jammu and Kashmir, 4 from Jharkhand, 13 from Karnataka, 1 from Kerala, 7 from Maharashtra, 2 from Manipur, 1 from Meghalaya, 11 from Odisha, 2 from Punjab, 7 from Rajasthan, 1 from Sikkim, 1 from Telangana, 3 from Tamil Nadu, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, 4 from Uttarakhand and 14 from West Bengal have been declared defaulters.

How many private universities are defaulters?

According to the release, 2 private universities from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Bihar, 1 from Goa, 6 from Gujarat, 1 from Haryana, 1 from Himachal Pradesh, 1 from Jharkhand, 3 from Karnataka, 8 from Madhya Pradesh, 2 from Maharashtra, 7 from Rajasthan, 2 from Sikkim, 1 from Tamil Nadu, 3 from Tripura, 4 from UP, 2 from Uttarakhand and 2 from Delhi have been declared defaulters.

What is UGC's action against these universities?

The commission has asked the listed universities to appoint ombudspersons at the earliest and notify UGC of the appointment through the mail IDs given below.

Central Universities are required to communicate at mssarma.ugc@nic.in

State Universities are required to communicate at smitabidani.ugc@nic.in

Deemed to be univeristies should communicate at monika.ugc@nic.in

Private Universities should reach at amol.ugc@nic.in

