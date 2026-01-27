Live UGC Regulations row Live Updates: Students to protest against UGC guidelines at Delhi headquarter today UGC Regulations row Live Updates: The students from upper-caste communities have announced a protest today outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters in Delhi.

New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently set a new set of regulations - Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 to constitute a structured framework for grievance redressal and support disadvantaged groups across universities and colleges. Meanwhile, UGC's new regulations has created an uproar among students, teachers and social groups with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulations.

The students from upper-caste communities have announced a protest today outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters in Delhi. The protest was called following a series of massive students unrest reported from university campuses, students hostels in recent days.

Recently, a senior bureaucrat and a BJP youth wing leader resigned citing disagreement with the policy.