  UGC Regulations row Live Updates: Students to protest against UGC guidelines at Delhi headquarter today

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has recently set a new set of regulations - Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 to constitute a structured framework for grievance redressal and support disadvantaged groups across universities and colleges. Meanwhile, UGC's new regulations has created an uproar among students, teachers and social groups with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulations. 

The students from upper-caste communities have announced a protest today outside the University Grants Commission (UGC) headquarters in Delhi. The protest was called following a series of massive students unrest reported from university campuses, students hostels in recent days. 

Recently, a senior bureaucrat and a BJP youth wing leader resigned citing disagreement with the policy. 

Live updates :UGC Regulations row Live Updates: Students protest today at UGC headquarters in Delhi

  • 11:14 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UGC regulations create uproar among students and teachers

    The UGC's new regulations has created an uproar over social media, with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulation. "Caste-based discrimination means discrimination only on the basis of caste or tribe against the members of the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward classes," as mentioned on the UGC regulations. #ShameonUGC is one of the top trends on micro blogging platform - X as netizens are criticising the UGC's new regulations as anti-general category laws

  • 11:13 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Why UGC has come up with Higher Education Regulations?

    Following directions from the Supreme Court, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has set a new set of regulations - Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 to constitute a structured framework for grievance redressal and support disadvantaged groups across universities and colleges. The petition was filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi.  

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What's the controversy in UGC's new regulations

    The UGC's new regulations has created an uproar over social media, with anguish expressed over how the terminology - "Caste-based discrimination" is defined in the UGC regulations. 

  • 11:12 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What's there in UGC's new regulations

    Under UGC's new regulations, the centre will be responsible for  implementation of equity-related policies and programmes, to provide academic, financial guidance to disadvantaged groups and to coordinate with authorities and civil society. 

  • 11:11 AM (IST)Jan 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What is UGC act

    As per the UGC's new rules, every higher education institution should establish an equal opportunity centre and will coordinate with Civil society groups, police and district administration, faculty members, staff, local media, district administration and police. The centre will coordinate with District and State Legal Services Authorities to facilitate legal aid.  

Ugc University Grants Commission
